Dodgers' Justin Turner: Takes seat Sunday

Turner is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

The Dodgers are just giving Turner a pre-planned rest after the third baseman played three consecutive games upon returning from the 10-day disabled list Thursday. Turner is slated to return to the lineup for the Dodgers' next game Tuesday in Oakland, serving in his usual role in the field or as the club's designated hitter.

More News
Our Latest Stories