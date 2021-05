Turner went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs in an extra-inning loss to the Giants on Friday.

The third baseman collected his fifth three-hit effort of the campaign, though it was his first since performing the feat in back-to-back contests April 15 and 16. Turner has fallen into a bit of a funk since those outings, batting only .211 over his subsequent 128 at-bats. He is still posting solid overall numbers on the season, including a .275/.364/.472 slash line, nine homers and 27 RBI.