Dodgers' Justin Turner: Tending to sore ankle

Turner is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a sore ankle, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner's absence from the starting nine in the series finale was initially believed to be the result of a maintenance day, but the Dodgers later relayed that an injury was behind his move to the bench. Fortunately for the veteran third baseman and fantasy managers alike, the ankle issue is only viewed as a minor concern. After a team off day Monday, the Dodgers expect Turner to rejoin the lineup at either third base or designated hitter Tuesday in Baltimore.