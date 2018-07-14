Dodgers' Justin Turner: Trip to DL unlikely

Turner (groin) is unlikely to play Saturday or Sunday but is not expected to need a trip to the disabled list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner tweaked his adductor Wednesday and hasn't started since, but the Dodgers don't believe the injury to be a serious one. They'll want to give him as much rest as possible but expect him to be ready to go right after the break.

More News
Our Latest Stories