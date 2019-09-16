Dodgers' Justin Turner: Tuesday start now in question
Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts reported after their win Sunday that Turner (ankle) may actually not end up starting Tuesday because his left ankle is still sore, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Earlier in the day Sunday, it sounded as though Turner was all set to return to the Dodgers' starting lineup Tuesday but he's still having some trouble with his sprained left ankle. He's expected to be evaluated Monday during the Dodgers' off-day and manager Dave Roberts will make a corresponding decision on his status for Tuesday's game. With the Dodgers already having clinched a division title and on their way to clinching the best record in the National League, there is no rush to bring Turner back and risk further injury.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Aiming for Tuesday return•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Won't play over weekend•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting Friday as expected•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Day-to-day with mild sprain•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sitting for series finale•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Headed for MRI on ankle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...