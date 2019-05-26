Dodgers' Justin Turner: Turns in five-hit day
Turner went 5-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored Sunday against Pittsburgh.
Turner failed to record an RBI in the contest, though he did raise his batting average from .283 to .304 following a five-hit performance. He's homered six times and has driven in 23 runs over 48 games this season.
