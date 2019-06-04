Dodgers' Justin Turner: Two hits in return

Turner (hamstring) went 2-for-4 and scored a run Monday in the Dodgers' 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Just as manager Dave Roberts predicted, Turner was able to rejoin the lineup as the Dodgers' starting third baseman after missing the previous four games with the hamstring injury. While Turner delivered a nice night at the plate and reported no issues with his hamstring coming out of the contest, it's expected that he'll sit out one of the remaining two games of the series Tuesday or Wednesday for maintenance purposes.