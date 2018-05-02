Dodgers' Justin Turner: Waiting to begin rehab assignment

Turner (wrist) won't begin a rehab assignment over the coming weekend, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner's condition has steadily improved, as he recently reached the point that he was hitting off a tee. The Dodgers will be cautious with Turner and hold off on sending him on a rehab assignment until they're certain that he's ready. While it's not out of the question for Turner to return around the middle of May, he'll need to play in a few minor-league games before joining the big club.