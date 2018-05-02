Dodgers' Justin Turner: Waiting to begin rehab assignment
Turner (wrist) won't begin a rehab assignment over the coming weekend, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner's condition has steadily improved, as he recently reached the point that he was hitting off a tee. The Dodgers will be cautious with Turner and hold off on sending him on a rehab assignment until they're certain that he's ready. While it's not out of the question for Turner to return around the middle of May, he'll need to play in a few minor-league games before joining the big club.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Continues swinging drills•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Could start rehab assignment next week•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hitting off tee•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back to swinging Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Able to catch soft tosses•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Still hasn't resumed swinging•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...