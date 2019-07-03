Dodgers' Justin Turner: Wasn't available Tuesday
Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday after the Dodgers' 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks that Turner (elbow) wasn't available off the bench, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Out of the lineup for a due to residual soreness in his left elbow that stemmed from being hit by a pitch Sunday in Colorado, Turner was expected to be able to contribute in a pinch-hitting role. However, when Roberts instead called upon Russell Martin to bat for reliever Yimi Garcia with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, it became apparent Turner's elbow injury was a little more serious than anticipated. Roberts' confirmation that Turner wasn't available suggests that the veteran may be unlikely to return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.
