Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will get additional day off

Turner will receive a day off either Tuesday or Wednesday this week, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner missed four games with a sore hamstring before rejoining the lineup Monday, but manager Dave Roberts said he'll give the third baseman another day off this week to manage his workload. Max Muncy drew the starts at the hot corner when Turner was out, so he figures to be in line to do so once again for whichever game Roberts decides to rest him.