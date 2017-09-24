Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will rejoin lineup Monday

Turner (thumb) took swings in the batting cage Sunday and will rejoin the starting lineup Monday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Turner was held out of the lineup Sunday with his right thumb contusion, but manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the third baseman would be ready to suit back up Tuesday. He should be deployed in fantasy lineups with confidence upon his return.

