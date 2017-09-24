Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will rejoin lineup Monday
Turner (thumb) took swings in the batting cage Sunday and will rejoin the starting lineup Monday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Turner was held out of the lineup Sunday with his right thumb contusion, but manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the third baseman would be ready to suit back up Tuesday. He should be deployed in fantasy lineups with confidence upon his return.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Sidelined Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Remains out Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Out Friday with thumb injury•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Diagnosed with thumb contusion•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits after HBP•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Staying in game despite HBP on Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...