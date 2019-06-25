Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will rest Wednesday

Turner will sit for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers play a day game Wednesday coming off a night game, so manager Dave Roberts said Turner will get a maintenance day for the midweek road tilt with Arizona. Roberts said he hasn't decided who will man the hot corner in Turner's place, but Russell Martin has been taking reps at the position and is a potential option.

