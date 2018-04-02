Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will resume swinging soon
Turner (wrist) will resume swinging a bat next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Turner's rehab is going as planned, as it was expected that he'd be able to resume swinging three weeks after breaking his left wrist. Barring any setbacks, Turner should be in line to join the Dodgers around the middle of May.
