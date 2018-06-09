Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will return to lineup Sunday

Turner (wrist) will return to the Dodgers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Braves, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner is out of the lineup Saturday for the third straight game, but will apparently be good to go for Sunday's contest. It remains unclear if the 33-year-old is available off the bench Saturday, but the lingering wrist issue won't require a trip to the disabled list at this point.

