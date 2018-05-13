Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will return Tuesday
Turner (wrist) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
According to manager Dave Roberts, the plan is for Turner to make his long anticipated season debut Tuesday against the Marlins. The third baseman slashed .322/.415/.530 with 21 home runs and 90 RBI last season, so his insertion back into the Dodgers' middling lineup will certainly be a welcome addition.
