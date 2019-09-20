Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will start Saturday
Turner (ankle) will be available to pinch hit Friday night against the Rockies and is expected to start Saturday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Manager Dave Roberts stated that Turner "could have started" Friday if necessary, but the team will hold him out for one more contest as a precaution. Max Muncy figures to head back to first base Saturday, assuming Turner is cleared to return.
