Dodgers' Justin Turner: Won't play over weekend

Turner (ankle) has been ruled out for the Dodgers' weekend series against the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner has been day-to-day with a mild left ankle sprain, and after being held out of Friday's lineup, the Dodgers announced that the All-Star third baseman won't take the field at all over the weekend. He could have a chance to return beginning Tuesday at home against Tampa Bay.