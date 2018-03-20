Dodgers' Justin Turner: Won't require wrist surgery
Turner said Tuesday that he will not need surgery on his broken left wrist, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
This is probably the best-case scenario for Turner, who was diagnosed with a broken wrist after being hit by a pitch in Monday's Cactus League contest. The third baseman is now expected to wear a brace on his wrist for the next couple of days before beginning a range of motion exercises. He's still expected to open the season on the disabled list, but his absence may be on the shorter side of his roughly estimated 6-to-9 week timetable. In the meantime, Logan Forsythe is expected to shift over to third base with Turner sidelined, leaving Chase Utley, Enrique Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor to cover second base.
