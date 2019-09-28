Dodgers' Justin Turner: Won't return Sunday

Turner (back) will not return Sunday against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

A minor back issue will cut Turner's season a few games short, though he's expected to take part in a simulated game Tuesday in hopes of not missing any time in the playoffs. He'll wrap up the season with 27 homers and a .290/.372/.509 slash line in 135 games.

