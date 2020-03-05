Dodgers' Justin Turner: X-rays negative after HBP

Turner had X-rays come back negative after being hit by a pitch on his left hand during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The news is reassuring but not overly surprising, as the veteran third baseman remained in the game for a few innings after taking the hit and clubbed a homer in his subsequent at-bat. Turner may still end up taking things easy for a few days, just to be safe.