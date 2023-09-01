The Dodgers selected Wong's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

After slashing just .165/.241/.227 with Seattle, Wong was let go by the Mariners and eventually signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers. Wong went 7-for-13 with six RBI and three runs scored in just three games with Oklahoma City, so he'll join the big-league club as second-base depth behind Mookie Betts for the final month of the season. Yonny Hernandez was designated for assignment to clear a space on the 40-man roster.