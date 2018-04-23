Forsythe (shoulder) resumed throwing Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is a big step for the infielder, as he's been in the no-throw section of his rehab program for a week already. He's eligible to return from the disabled list in the coming days, but it seems like he'll need another week or so to recover since he just started throwing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories