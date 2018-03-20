Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Could fill in at third base
Following the loss of Justin Turner during Monday's game against the A's, manager Dave Roberts stated that Forsythe might play third base while Turner is out, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Although this isn't set in stone, it's something to keep an eye on as Opening Day approaches. If Forsythe does transition to third until Turner's return, look for Chase Utley, Kike Hernandez and Austin Barnes to share starts at second.
