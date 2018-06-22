Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Day off Friday
Forsythe is not in the lineup Friday against the Mets, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Forsythe has been hitting well recently, with 10 hits in his last 27 at-bats. He'll sit Friday, with Max Muncy starting at second base.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Sits first game of doubleheader•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Grabs breather Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Goes deep in win•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart