Forsythe is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Forsythe is hitting .303/.362/.394 over his last 11 games, but he'll give way to Breyvic Velera at the keystone for Thursday's series finale. While he's starting to see the ball better recently, the veteran is still hitting just .205/.255.295 across 94 plate appearances this season.

