Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Gets day off Thursday
Forsythe is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies.
Forsythe is hitting .303/.362/.394 over his last 11 games, but he'll give way to Breyvic Velera at the keystone for Thursday's series finale. While he's starting to see the ball better recently, the veteran is still hitting just .205/.255.295 across 94 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Drives in run Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Takes seat Monday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Will sit Saturday's nightcap•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Out of lineup Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...