Forsythe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a pair of RBI in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Braves.

The long ball was Forsythe's first since April 2, and only his second in 123 plate appearances this season. The veteran has been able to maintain a fairly regular role at the keystone despite carrying an atrocious .212/.268/.327 slash line, due in large part to a couple of injuries to key members of the Dodgers' infield this year. There is a risk that his playing time could dwindle once Justin Turner (wrist) is able to fully recover from his injury, given the emergence of Max Muncy (who played 21 games at second base in 2016) and the presence of super-utility man Enrique Hernandez.