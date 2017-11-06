Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Has team option picked up
Forsythe's $8.5 million team option was exercised by the Dodgers on Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Coming off a season in which he hit .224 with a .678 OPS over 119 games, the Dodgers opted to pick up Forsythe's option and keep him for the 2018 season. In addition to his average falling from 2016's mark of .264, Forsythe regressed in terms of power last season as well. After logging 20 home runs and a .444 slugging percentage in 2016, Forsythe hit just six home runs to go with a .327 slugging percentage.
