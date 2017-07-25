Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Hits bench Tuesday
Forsythe is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Forsythe has just four hits in his past 21 at-bats, so he'll get another night off Tuesday. Chase Utley will man second base in his stead.
