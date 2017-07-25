Forsythe is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Forsythe has just four hits in his past 21 at-bats, so he'll get another night off Tuesday. Chase Utley will man second base in his stead.

