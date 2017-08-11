Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Records second stolen base Thursday
Forsythe went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Diamondbacks.
The veteran second baseman has been an on-base machine since the calendar flipped to August, drawing eight free passes in seven starts this month. While Forsythe is walking a career-best 16.6 percent of the time, he is also striking out at a career-worst 26.8 percent rate, leading to a .240 batting average that is not being negatively affected by his BABIP (.337). It's crazy to think that the Dodgers would bench Forsythe when Adrian Gonzalez (back) returns from the disabled list in September, but he has clearly been the weak link in an explosive offense. The club hasn't hinted at this possibility, but it would be the most-logical configuration to get Gonzalez back into the lineup with Cody Bellinger moving to left field and Chris Taylor manning the keystone. Gonzalez isn't expect to return until the beginning of September, so Forsythe has a few weeks to turn things around at the plate otherwise he may find himself on the short side of a platoon at second.
