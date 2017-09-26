Forsythe is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Padres.

Forsythe had been seeing regular playing time in place of the injured Justin Turner (finger), but his big day at the plate Monday (3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI) wasn't enough to keep him in the starting lineup following Turner's return. The 30-year-old will return to an undesirable platoon at the keystone with Chase Utley, likely drawing a start Wednesday against the left-handed Clayton Richard.