Forsythe (shoulder) still hasn't thrown, but intends to restart throwing program Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran infielder was initially scheduled to start his throwing program Monday, but he wound up waiting a bit longer since the inflammation in his shoulder had yet to subside. Forsythe reportedly feels better now, so he'll look ahead to Friday to get back on track.

