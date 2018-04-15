Forsythe will receive an MRI on his ailing right shoulder, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Forsythe was removed from Saturday's game due to right shoulder discomfort, but the Dodgers apparently want to ensure there isn't a bigger issue at play. This should clarify how long he'll need to stay out of action. Kike Hernandez and Kyle Farmer are expected to man third base in his stead.