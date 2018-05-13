Forsythe (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Forsythe will have officially missed a month of action when he's activated on Tuesday. The Dodgers also plan to activate third baseman Justin Turner (wrist) from the DL as well, so their additions to the lineup should help the team dig themselves out of the hole they find themselves in following a frustratingly slow start to the season. Forsythe's return will cut into Chase Utley's playing time.