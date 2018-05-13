Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: To return Tuesday
Forsythe (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Forsythe will have officially missed a month of action when he's activated on Tuesday. The Dodgers also plan to activate third baseman Justin Turner (wrist) from the DL as well, so their additions to the lineup should help the team dig themselves out of the hole they find themselves in following a frustratingly slow start to the season. Forsythe's return will cut into Chase Utley's playing time.
More News
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Starting rehab assignment over weekend•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Will begin rehab assignment this week•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Throwing delayed further•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Back to throwing Monday•
-
Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Could throw Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...