Dodgers manger Dave Roberts confirmed Sunday that Forsythe (shoulder) would begin a rehab assignment this week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Roberts didn't specify where or when the rehab assignment will begin, but it's an indication nonetheless that Forsythe's right shoulder hasn't presented any issues since he resumed a throwing program last week. Since Forsythe hasn't played since April 14 due to the injury, he'll likely need to appear in more than one rehab game before the Dodgers are comfortable with bringing him aboard the active roster. Forsythe's eventual return will likely spell an end to the third-base platoon of Max Muncy and Kyle Farmer, which has offered little production to date.