Dodgers' Logan Forsythe: Will sit Saturday's nightcap
Forsythe is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Forsythe will continue the trend of not starting in consecutive games since coming off the disabled list Tuesday. Chase Utley will bat sixth and start at second base as Washington sends Max Scherzer to the mound.
