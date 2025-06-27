Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Remains unscored upon in fifth hold
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kopech notched a hold against the Rockies on Thursday, striking out one batter in one perfect inning.
Kopech inherited a two-run lead in the eighth frame and retired all three batters he faced on a combined 13 pitches. After missing over two months while on the injured list to begin the campaign, he's pitched in eight games since his June 8 debut and has yet to allow a run over seven innings. Kopech has five holds in those eight contests and is averaging over a strikeout per inning, so he's a desirable asset in fantasy leagues that count holds.
More News
-
Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Tosses scoreless frame in debut•
-
Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Officially activated•
-
Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Slated to return this weekend•
-
Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Close to activation•
-
Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Several more rehab games on tap•
-
Dodgers' Michael Kopech: Sharp in second rehab outing•