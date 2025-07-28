default-cbs-image
Rojas will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Reds.

After he reached base in all four of his plate appearances and scored two runs to go with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Boston, Rojas will draw his fourth straight start at his third different position. He'll be filling in at the hot corner Monday for a resting Tommy Edman.

