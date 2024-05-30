Rojas went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI against the Mets in Wednesday's 10-3 victory.

Rojas started at shortstop before shifting over to third base late in the contest, and he produced his first four-hit game since last September. The veteran infielder has hit will while mostly filling a backup role this season, slashing .284/.333/.457 with two homers, nine RBI, 12 runs and two stolen bases over 87 plate appearances.