The Dodgers reinstated Rojas (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Phillies.
Los Angeles designated catcher Austin Wynns for assignment to open up a spot on the 26-man active roster for Rojas, who was sidelined for approximately two weeks with the left hamstring strain. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mentioned over the weekend that Rojas likely won't be a full-time starter in the infield immediately upon his return from the IL, but the 34-year-old is projected to assume the bulk of the starts at shortstop while Chris Taylor shifts back into a utility role.
More News
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Good chance to return Monday•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Will need rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: To take live BP on Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Requires IL stint•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Placed on IL with hamstring strain•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Undergoing tests on hamstring•