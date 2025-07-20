Rojas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Brewers.

Rojas got a rare start versus a right-handed pitcher (Freddy Peralta) as the Dodgers gave the slumping Mookie Betts the day off. Rojas has primarily served as a short-side platoon option at third base, though he can cover second base and shortstop in a pinch. The infielder is up to six homers, 14 RBI, 18 runs scored, one stolen base and a .261/.308/.440 slash line through 144 plate appearances this season.