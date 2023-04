Rojas (groin) may return to the lineup Sunday against Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

A groin injury has kept Rojas out of action since April 2, but he appears to be on the verge of a return. Per Ardaya, the plan is for Rojas to play Sunday and Tuesday while sitting out Monday. The veteran infielder has yet to get going this season, going 2-for-14 with a double and a run in the four games that he has played.