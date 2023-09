Rojas was diagnosed with a left hand contusion following his exit from Friday's game against the Dodgers, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like a fracture has been ruled out after Rojas got plunked by a 94.7 mph fastball in the top of the seventh inning. Los Angeles might be careful nonetheless with the veteran shortstop over the final two games of the regular season. Amed Rosario took over at short Friday, and Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez would also be options.