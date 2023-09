Rojas was removed from Friday's game in San Francisco after taking a pitch off his left hand, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Sean Hjelle struck him with a 94.7 mph fastball in the top of the seventh inning, following some jawing between the two teams in the bottom of the sixth. Rojas finished the night 0-for-2 with the HBP and is likely headed for scans on his hand. Amed Rosario took over at shortstop for Los Angeles in the bottom of the seventh.