Rojas was removed from Sunday's spring game against the Cubs due to right foot cramps, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 34-year-old limped to first base after his single during the third inning and was replaced by a pinch runner, though the foot issue doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Rojas -- who is set to fill a utility role this season -- should be considered day-to-day and expects to be ready to play Monday, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.