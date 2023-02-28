Manager Dave Roberts said that Rojas (foot), who will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds, will get the bulk of the playing time at the position in 2023 after Gavin Lux (knee) was diagnosed with a season-ending torn ACL, ESPN.com reports.

Rojas missed a day of workouts after experiencing cramping in his right foot during Sunday's exhibition against the Cubs, but he's back in action Tuesday and suddenly finds himself in position to fill a larger role than anticipated when the Dodgers acquired him this offseason and then signed him to a two-year extension. While serving as an everyday player for the Marlins in each of the past five seasons, Rojas topped out at 11 home runs and 13 stolen bases during a single year and maintained a .262 batting average during that stretch. While Rojas' fantasy profile isn't one teeming with upside, he could prove to be a sneaky compiler if he ends up sticking as a regular in what shapes up as the best lineup he's even been a part of during his career. Even with Lux out of the picture, Rojas could still face competition for reps from utility man Chris Taylor, who has prior experience at shortstop but played just one inning at the position during the 2022 season.