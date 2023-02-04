Rojas agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million extension on Saturday with a $5 million club option for 2025, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.
If the Dodgers decline the option, Rojas gets a $1 million buyout. The infielder was set to hit free agency after the 2023 campaign, but he'll be a member of the Dodgers now through at least the 2024 season. The 33-year-old should be a major asset for Los Angeles on defense, but his lack of offensive upside keeps him off he fantasy radar to begin the season.