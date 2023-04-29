Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Saturday's game against the Cardinals that Rojas (hamstring) will play five innings at shortstop for Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, and if that goes well he should return Monday off the injured list.

Rojas was placed on the injured list on April 19 with his left hamstring strain, so this would be a return just a little after eligibility for the shortstop. The 34-year-old veteran has dealt with injuries throughout the month of April and also during the Cactus League, but he'll get a chance to return to starting shortstop duties in the early part of May.