Rojas went 0-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Rojas returned from a multi-game absence due to a groin injury and appeared to have no issues at the plate or in the field. However, manager Dave Roberts indicated before Rojas' return that the veteran infielder will likely be held out of the lineup Monday for precautionary reasons. Rojas has struggled to get going with the bat thus far, slashing .118/.211/.176 through 19 plate appearances.