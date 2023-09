Rojas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Rojas snapped a 20-game homer drought with his go-ahead blast in the fifth inning. The infielder was at least productive during the power drought, going 19-for-64 (.297) in that span, though he picked up just four RBI. He's seen steady playing time at shortstop this year, posting a .237/.293/.322 slash line with four homers, 29 RBI, 45 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 113 contests.