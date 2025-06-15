Rojas went hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Giants.

Rojas continues to primarily feature off the bench, giving him little opportunity to make an impact. He hasn't done much with those chances either, going 9-for-50 (.180) over 25 games since the start of May, though two of his hits in that span have been his two homers this year. The infielder is batting .223 with a .574 OPS, six RBI and nine runs scored over 99 plate appearances, and there's little chance he escapes a reserve role unless injuries arise.